Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 18, 2020.
Van Wert has 3 more deaths, Mercer has 2 more and Allen and Hancock have 1 each. Allen County has 75 new cases, Shelby added 62 cases, Hancock 60, Auglaize 55, and Putnam 26. Mercer County increased 22 cases, Logan 19, Hardin and Paulding 12 each, and Van Wert has 2 more cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 73 new deaths reported today and 9,600 more cases. 398 people were admitted to the hospital and 42 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that there have been nearly 431,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.