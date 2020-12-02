Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 2, 2020.
Auglaize, Hancock, and Hardin counties have 4 new deaths each, Mercer County added 2 deaths, and Allen and Logan 1 death each. Allen County also increased 88 cases, Mercer County added 56 cases, Auglaize 55, Hardin 30, Van Wert 29, and Hancock and Shelby counties 27 cases each. Logan went up 20 cases, Putnam 16, and Paulding 13 cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 123 new deaths reported today and more than 7,800 cases. 436 people were hospitalized and 52 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting nearly 290 thousand people presumed recovered from COVID-19.