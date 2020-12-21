Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 21, 2020.
Hancock County has 2 new deaths. Allen County is reporting 99 new cases today, Hancock went up 48 cases, Logan 40, Shelby 30, Putnam 25, and Auglaize 24. Van Wert increased by 18 cases, Paulding 16, Hardin 13, and mercer 9.
As for statewide numbers today, there were 75 new deaths reported and 6,500 cases. There were 301 people hospitalized and 37 patients were in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 454,000 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.