Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 3, 2020.
Mercer and Paulding counties are reporting two new deaths each and Allen Putnam, Hardin, and Logan counties have one new death apiece. Allen County added 105 new cases, Shelby increased 49 cases, Hancock 46, Putnam 44, and Auglaize 42. Logan County increased 39 cases, Hardin 36, Van Wert 33, Mercer 29, and Paulding 20.
As for statewide numbers, there were 82 new deaths reported today, and nearly 9,000 new cases. 396 people were admitted to the hospital and 33 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 298,000 are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.