Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 4, 2020.
Hancock County has 5 new deaths, Allen County added 2 more deaths, and Putnam, Mercer, and Shelby counties have one new death each. Hancock has increased 97 cases, Allen County went up 93 cases, Shelby added 59 cases, Logan 47, Auglaize 41. Hardin County has 34 new cases, Putnam 33, Mercer 27, Paulding 22, and Van Wert 18.
As for statewide, there were 129 new deaths and over 10,000 new cases. 392 people had to be hospitalized and 33 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 307,000 people recovered from the coronavirus.