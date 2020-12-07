Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 7, 2020.
Hancock County has four new deaths today. Allen County is reporting 94 more cases today, Auglaize added 76 cases, Hancock increased 57 cases, Shelby 40, and Putnam 30. Logan County went up 27 cases, Mercer and Van Wert added 20 cases each, Hardin 18 and Paulding 15.
As for statewide numbers, there were 63 new deaths today and over 9,200 new cases. 336 people had to be hospitalized and 40 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 327,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.