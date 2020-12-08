Local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 8, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health announced that they have cleared a backlog of antigen tests that dated back to November 1st.
That has added about 13,000 more cases to today's total. With those antigen tests cleared, 25,000 new cases were reported for today, with 81 new deaths. 657 people were hospitalized and 67 more people were sent into the ICU. 341,000 people are newly presumed recovered from COVID-19.
Of course. The backlog also affects our local numbers as well. Allen and Mercer counties reported two new deaths while Hancock and Paulding counties added one new death each for today. Allen had the highest number of cases added with 239, Hancock 156, Logan 154, Putnam 86. Mercer went up by 71 cases, Van Wert 70, Paulding 34, Hardin 30, and Auglaize, 23.