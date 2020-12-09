Here's a look at our local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 9, 2020.
Hardin County reported 4 new deaths, Auglaize and Mercer added 2, and Allen had 1 new death. Allen County went up by 86 cases, Putnam 75, Auglaize 59, Mercer 56. Logan County added 48 cases, Shelby 26, Hardin 20, Van Wert 18, and Paulding 11.
Looking statewide now, the Ohio Department of Health reported 84 deaths and just over 10,000 new cases for today, 464 people were sent to the hospital and 49 patients were admitted into the intensive care unit. Over 351,000 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.