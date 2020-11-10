Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 10, 2020.
Auglaize and Logan counties have 3 new deaths each, and Mercer County has 2. Allen County is reporting 90 new cases, Hancock has increased by 72 cases, Putnam has 56 more cases, Mercer 54, and Auglaize 50. Logan County went up 38 cases, Shelby 29, Van Wert 22, Hardin 17, and Paulding 9.
As for the statewide numbers, there were 23 new deaths reported and there were over 6500 cases. Ohio set another record with hospitalizations with 386 today and there were 39 patients who were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting nearly 190,000 people recovered from the coronavirus.