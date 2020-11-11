Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 11, 2020.
Putnam and Hardin counties have four new deaths each and Allen and Shelby counties have one new death apiece. Allen County is reporting 96 new cases today, Mercer County increased by 60, Putnam went up 47, and Logan and Van Wert 31 each. Hancock County added 25 cases, Hardin 21, Paulding 12, Shelby 8.
As for our statewide numbers, there were 76 new deaths and nearly 5,900 new cases today, which is the second-highest number of new daily cases since setting the record yesterday with 6,500. There were 253 people hospitalized and 36 patients were placed in the ICU. The department of health says that nearly 192,000 people in Ohio have recovered from the coronavirus.