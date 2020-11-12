Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 12, 2020.
Putnam County has 3 new deaths today and Paulding County added 1. Allen County is reporting 119 new cases, Mercer County increased by 110 cases, Auglaize went up 67 cases, Putnam 46, and Shelby 39. Van Wert added 35 cases, Hancock 21, Hardin 21, Logan 16, and Paulding 11.
As for statewide numbers, there were 35 new deaths and a record 7,100 new cases. 286 people were hospitalized and 21 patients were placed in the ICU. The department of health says there were 195,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.