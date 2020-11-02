Local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 2, 2020

Here is a look at our local COVID numbers for November 2, 2020.
There were no new deaths reported today, but Auglaize County is reporting 77 new cases since Friday. Allen County has 73 cases today, Putnam has 53, Hancock and Mercer have 14 each. Van Wert has increased by 11, Hardin County 9, Paulding 8, Logan 6, and Shelby 3.
As for statewide numbers, there were 37 new deaths and nearly 3,000 more cases. 182 people had to be hospitalized and 23 patients were placed in the ICU. Nearly 172,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.