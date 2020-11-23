Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 23, 2020.
Allen County is reporting one new death and 143 new cases today. Auglaize County added 91 cases, Shelby County increased 81 cases, Hancock went up 74 cases, Logan 53. Van Wert added 38 cases, Hardin 36, Mercer 35, Putnam 25, and Paulding 10.
As for statewide numbers, there were nearly 12,000 new cases reported today, but Governor DeWine says that number is misleading because two health systems in the state couldn't report their numbers for two days and they were added into today's total. The department of health also says there were 24 new death today. 282 people have been hospitalized and 36 patients were placed in the ICU. There are nearly 231,000 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.