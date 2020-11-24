Here's a look at our local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 24, 2020.
Van Wert is reporting 10 new deaths, Mercer 8, Auglaize 6, Logan 3, and Hancock and Paulding 1 death each. Auglaize had the highest increase with 88 new cases, Hancock went up 86, Shelby added 58, Hardin 49, Allen 48. Logan county went up by 42, Van Wert 35, Putnam 33, Paulding 19, and Auglaize 2.
Statewide, Ohio is seeing 98 new deaths and over 86 hundred cases today. 364 people were hospitalized and 29 more people were sent to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting that over 236,000 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19 in the state.