Local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 25, 2020

The state and local COVID-19 numbers took a big leap, heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
Allen and Auglaize counties have 4 new deaths each, Hancock has 3 more deaths. Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert have 2 new deaths each and Logan has 1 more. Allen County has 295 more cases, Hardin went up 87 cases, Mercer 61, Logan 57, Auglaize 54, and Putnam 47. Hancock increased 46 cases, Van Wert 41, Shelby 34, and Paulding 19.
As for statewide numbers, there were 156 more deaths today and nearly 11,000 new cases. There were a record 417 people that had to be hospitalized and 44 patients were placed in the ICU. Just over 242,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.