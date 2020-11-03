Local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 3, 2020

Ohio sets another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases and statewide hospitalizations top 200.
The Ohio Department of Health says there are 4,229 new cases reported and 33 new deaths. There are 213 people who have been hospitalized and 25 patients were placed in the ICU. More than 174,000 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.
As for local numbers, there have been two new deaths in Putnam County, and one new death in Hancock, Paulding, and Mercer counties. As for cases, Allen County increases by 62, Hancock went up by 51, Putnam 49, Auglaize 37, and Logan 34. Mercer County adds 31 cases, Paulding 25, Van Wert 19, Hardin 14, and Shelby 13.