Local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 30, 2020

Local and state numbers take a slight drop following the Thanksgiving holiday.
As for local numbers, Hancock and Mercer counties added 2 new deaths each, and Allen County added 1. Auglaize County is reporting 115 new cases since last week. Allen County has increased by 64 cases, Hancock 58, Shelby 46, and Mercer 23. Hardin went up 20 cases, Paulding 14, Logan 12, Putnam 11, and Logan 10.
As for statewide numbers, there were 30 new deaths and 66 hundred new cases. 357 people were hospitalized and 38 people were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are more than 271,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.