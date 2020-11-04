Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 4, 2020.
Mercer County has two new deaths, and Logan and Paulding County each added one. Mercer County also increased by 77 cases, Putnam County added 50 cases, Allen and Shelby 39 each. Hancock and Logan increased by 25 each, Van Wert and Paulding 11 each, and Hardin 9.
As for our statewide numbers, there were 55 new deaths and this is the second day in a row that the new daily cases have topped 4,000. There were 186 people admitted to the hospital and 22 patients were admitted to the ICU. There were more than 176,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.