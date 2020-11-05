Here is a look at our local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 5, 2020.
Logan County is reporting one new death. Allen County says they have 85 new cases, Putnam County increased by 69 cases, Mercer went up by 60, Auglaize 44, and Logan 39. Hancock and Hardin counties added 34 cases each, Shelby 32, Van Wert 20, and Paulding 9.
As for statewide numbers, there were nearly 5,000 new cases, plus 33 new deaths reported today. We hit another record for new hospitalizations with 214 and 23 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 179,000 people that are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.