Here is today's update on local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 6, 2020.
Putnam County has two new deaths. Allen County reports 80 new cases today, Mercer County adds 52 cases, Putnam 48 cases, Auglaize 34, and Hancock 30. Van Wert increases by 27 cases, Shelby 20, Hardin 11, Paulding 9, and Logan 4.
As for statewide numbers, Ohio sets another new record for new cases with 5,008, plus there were 33 new deaths. There are 231 people hospitalized and 22 patients admitted to the ICU. Nearly 181,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.