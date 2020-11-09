Local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 9, 2020

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for November 9th, 2020.
Paulding County is reporting one new death today. Auglaize County has 85 new cases since Friday, Allen County has 65 new cases today, Mercer County increased by 40 cases, Putnam 32 and Hancock 27. Logan county went up 22 cases, Van Wert 19, Paulding and Shelby county 15 each, Hardin 11 and Mercer 10.
As for statewide numbers, there were seven new deaths reported today and 4,700 cases. 154 people were hospitalized and 34 patents were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 186,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.