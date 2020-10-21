Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
As for local numbers, Hancock and Paulding have one new death each. Allen County is reporting 42 new cases and Mercer County increased by 41, Putnam County went up by 22, Shelby 20. Hancock County has added 10 cases, Van Wert 7, Paulding 4, and Logan 3.
As for statewide numbers, Ohio broke another daily record for new cases with 2,366 and there were 66 new deaths today. 135 people were admitted to the hospital and 35 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 154,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.