Here are local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 23, 2020.
Hancock and Van Wert are reporting one new death each. There were some big jumps to our local case numbers. Auglaize is reporting 89 new cases since they last released their numbers on Tuesday. Allen County added 53 new cases today, Putnam 42, Mercer 26, Logan 22, and Hancock 19. Shelby County increased by 8, Paulding 6, and Van Wert 5.
As for statewide numbers, Ohio hit a new daily record for new cases with 2,518 and there were 23 new deaths. 184 people hospitalized and 25 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio State Health Department is reporting over 156,000 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.