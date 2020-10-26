Local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 26, 2020

Here are state and local COVID-19 numbers for October 26, 2020.
Allen, Mercer, and Hancock counties all are reporting one new death. Auglaize County says they have had 84 new cases over the weekend. Putnam County has increased by 41 cases today, Allen County 39, and Hancock 33. Logan and Mercer County went up 11 cases each, Paulding 10, Shelby 8, Hardin 7, and Van Wert 3.
As for statewide numbers, there were 11 new deaths reported today and more than 2,100 new cases. 140 people were admitted to the hospital and 37 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are nearly 160,000 people presumed recovered from COVID-19.