Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 27, 2020.
Auglaize and Hancock counties are reporting two new deaths each, plus Mercer and Hardin counties one death each. As for case numbers, Putnam County went up 31, Allen 28, Hancock, and Logan 26 each, Auglaize and Hardin 24 each. Mercer County added 20, Shelby 11, and Van Wert and Paulding 10 each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 12 new deaths and nearly 2,000 new cases. There were 198 people who had to be hospitalized and 25 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are nearly 162,000 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.