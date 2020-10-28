Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 28, 2020.
Allen County is reporting six new deaths, ages ranging from 60 to 90 years old. Allen County has also increased by 50 cases, Putnam and Mercer counties went up 33 cases each, and Auglaize 32. Shelby county added 24 cases, Hancock 22, Logan 11, Van Wert 7, and Paulding 2.
As for statewide numbers, there were 17 new deaths and just over 2600 new cases. 173 people were hospitalized and 19 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 163,000 people who are presumed recovered from COVID-19 in Ohio.