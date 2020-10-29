Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 29, 2020.
There were no new deaths reported today, but Allen County says they have 85 new cases, Putnam increased by 49 cases, Hancock went up by 36 cases, Hardin 31, and Mercer 30. Shelby added 19 cases, Logan 18, Van Wert 17, and Paulding 16.
As for statewide, there are 19 new deaths and nearly 3,600 new cases. 194 people were hospitalized and 26 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 165,000 Ohioans recovered from the coronavirus.