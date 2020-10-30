Here is a look at our local and state COVID-19 numbers for October 30, 2020.
Hancock County is reporting one new death. Auglaize County is reporting 94 new cases since Wednesday. Allen County is reporting 59 new cases today, Mercer County increased by 50, Putnam County went up by 36, and Shelby 30. Hancock increased by 15 cases and Van Wert and Paulding 13 each.
As for statewide numbers, Ohio sets another new record for daily cases with 3,845 and there were 16 new deaths. 168 people had to be hospitalized and 25 patients were placed in the ICU. There are over 167,000 people that are presumed recovered from COVID-19.