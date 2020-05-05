Local apparel store supporting businesses during pandemic

The machines at Homestretch Sportswear are up and running, but rather than printing sports logos for local schools, shirts with logos from local businesses are being made by the dozens.
It's part of a fundraiser put together by Homestretch, supporting businesses in Wapakoneta, Mercer County, and Southwestern Auglaize County.
People can purchase shirts with a portion of the money going back to the business that is printed on the front. It was a way for homestretch to show some love to other small businesses in the area.
"We were looking for a way to reach out all these customers that are now closed or shut down, or affected in one way or another, just being able to put something together for them to give them hope and encouragement," said Kim Baumer, manager and co-owner of Homestretch Sportswear. "A lot of customers have reached out to us and said 'how can I help these businesses,' so we put together a fundraiser to get $10 of each shirt sold, directly back into that business' hands."
It's grown quite a bit since the original idea, and that's good news for those that are a part of the fundraiser. They're encouraging businesses of all types to join in: "You can be a small business, a big business, a hair salon, you can be a car wash, you can be an independent photographer - it’s totally open to anybody, and we use the chambers to try to spread the word," said Baumer. "We’re approaching $28,000 right now, going back into Mercer and Auglaize county businesses."
One of the businesses participating in the fundraiser is Haehn Florist, in Wapakoneta. They say they're thankful for Homestretch for stepping up and helping not only them, but many other local businesses throughout the area.
"It’s great to be part of it because is community-wide, supporting all the businesses here in town, which is great, so a big shout out to Homestretch for doing that for everybody," said Dena Wireman, office manager for Haehn Florist. "I reached out to a few smaller businesses as well to to make sure that they knew about it, and they hadn’t, so I was glad to be able to help them out as well."
As of now, there is no end date for the fundraiser. You can check out all of the designs available at https://www.homestretchsportswear.com/.