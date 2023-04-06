Local artists who painted murals for Mercy Health-St. Rita's staff put the finishing touch on their work

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local artists return to Mercy Health-St Rita's to sign murals created for hospital employees.
Working in health care can be tough on one's mental health. In an effort to raise the spirits of their employees during tough work days, the hospital teamed up with ArtSpace/Lima and two local artists to create seven murals inside one of the main employee stairwells. The project took co-artists Cora Bicknell and Gayle Trueblood over a year to complete, as both wanted the art to showcase their gratitude towards Mercy Health-St. Rita's staff.
"If I could just give back in any way, morally, spiritually, with the paintings that I've given, I was happy to be a part of that," commented Cora Bicknell, artist.
As we worked on it, many employees traveled through and admired the work that was happening in process. But, what is really interesting about it is that we wanted it to be something that lifted them up right, as they come into this space to be inspired," stated Gayle Trueblood, artist.
The murals have inspired many of St. Rita's employees with some even changing their routes through the hospital simply to see the paintings.