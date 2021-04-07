Local author holds book signing

One local author held a book signing in the area Wednesday.
Greg Lauck held a book signing for his very first children’s book, “Where the Wind Blows”, which is a book all about the wind. Lauck has been writing poems for his entire life, but this is the first time he has had a book published and has thoughts about publishing another book in the future. Lauck, who is a grandfather, came up with this idea when he was spending time with his grandchildren and one of them wanted a story read to them.
He said, “I had a grandchild over for pumping carving and some snacks and stuff, and the party got over and she was wanting grandpa to read her a storybook. I didn’t have any and I just felt bad, so I said, ‘How about if Papa writes you a story?’”
He continued saying, “That’s where it came from. The next day I started writing it and 3 years later, finally got it published.”
You can find his book on Amazon.