Local authors hold book signing at the Lima Public Library

The Lima Public Library invited a trio of local authors to do a book signing Saturday.
Three women from the Bluffton Writers were set up in the library with their latest publications. Jan Romes, Marilyn Stark, and Ruth Bundy Naylor had copies of their books ready to sign and sell to local fans.
One of the authors, Stark, says she never knew she would become a writer, and all it takes is an interest in what you’re writing about.
“It’s not a job, and it is a job because you have to really want to write, want to write about something that you like," says Stark. "You have a question that stands, and say ‘I wonder about that, someone else might too.”
You can find most of their books online and some even in the public library.