Local Boy Scout honored at serenity garden dedication

Lima Memorial held a dedication for a local Boy Scout who gave his time to improve the facility.
13-year-old Noah Brennan, a Boy Scout with Troop 777 created a serenity garden at Lima Memorial as a part of his Eagle Scout project. Currently a rank of Life Scout, working his way to Eagle Scout he designed the project and worked to raise the funds needed to create the garden as well as receive donations from local businesses. Scout leaders and Brennan dedicated a total of 290 hours to this project, and for the work he has put in, Lima Memorial honored him with the Lima Memorial Serenity Garden badge and a certificate of recognition.
He said, “What inspired me was mainly the opportunity and memories that would be made here as well as another thing would be giving a place for doctors to rest after the 2 years of just constant work.”
Brennan said he is shooting for the Eagle Scout rank in the coming months.