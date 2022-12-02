They are the backbone of the community and today they were center stage at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Real American Sunrise Breakfast.

There are 2,200 small businesses in Allen County that have worked hard to be successful. The stories behind these entrepreneurs are as diverse as the goods that they sell. Local business leaders heard from a handful of business owners about why they wanted to be their own boss and what the key to success is for them.

