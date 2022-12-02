They are the backbone of the community and today they were center stage at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Real American Sunrise Breakfast.
There are 2,200 small businesses in Allen County that have worked hard to be successful. The stories behind these entrepreneurs are as diverse as the goods that they sell. Local business leaders heard from a handful of business owners about why they wanted to be their own boss and what the key to success is for them.
Linda Hampshire Owner Jean & Lily Fashion Boutique says, ”Is love what you're doing. Know the people that you're marketing to. Offer good customer service, we're known from our customer service and we carry quality merchandise.”
Brittney Wienken Owner 7th Street Deli in Spencerville says,“Keys to success is hard work, determination, and always evolving. I never want to stay stagnate, I never just want to offer the same thing over and over. When you have a fresh menu and daily specials that are homemade from scratch it's really helped our business explode honestly with catering as well.”
Rhodes State’s Small Business Development Center officials say that small businesses give more back to the community than larger retail chains and that support is essential for local organizations and agencies.
Courtney Hastings Business Specialists Rhodes State College SBDC adds, “Small businesses make up the majority of businesses in the state of Ohio and the revenue they create gives back into the community triple what any other boxed store can bring to the community.”
If you are thinking of opening your own business you can contact Rhodes State's Small Business Development Center to answer and questions you may have.