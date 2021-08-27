Local business owner asking the community to join initiative to increase college graduation rates in Lima teens

A local businessman is kickstarting a new initiative to increase the college graduation rates of local teens.
“Education is Key” is the brainchild of Jeff Kirkman, CEO of Nine Consulting Services. He hopes to collaborate with community and governmental partners to provide resources, internships, and incentives to encourage Lima black and brown students to come back home after college graduation. But to do this, students must first be identified in high school.
Jeff Kirkman adds, “Going out to our schools, trying to recognize those young students that are academically very strong. Making sure that we are in positions making sure we are helping these kids through that process, so we are not losing kids falling through the cracks.”
Kirkman also will be encouraging local businesses to give students summer internships during college to give them “skin in the game” and a reason to come back after college.