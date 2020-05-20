Local businesses adjusting after officially opening

Since the opening date of May 12 for retail and May 15 for personal care facilities like barbershops, businesses throughout Ohio have been figuring out the best way to reopen and bring their customers back.
Westwood Barbershop in Lima made the decision to open back up on the 18th, a few days after the official date that they could have opened.
So far, those with the shop say that business has been booming, customers have been good about following the new waiting procedures that have been put in place - and they’re just happy to be able to serve people once again.
"We had 100 spots booked in the first 45 minutes, and it’s been like that ever since," said Jeremy Sanders, manager at Westwood Barbershop. "The customers have been fantastic, really good, really patient, and we appreciate having them back - it’s kind of been like a symbiotic relationship."
And across town, Don Jenkins Jewelers has had a similar stretch of good business as people are returning to the store. While it may not be as busy right now as it had been that first day back, the store owner says that people are still coming in for a few different things, and have been very good about minding others while spending time in the shop.
"There are still birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, people break chains, they have a prong broken, things like that, people are still coming in," said Scott Koenig, owner of Don Jenkins Jeweler. "People have been social distancing apart, and they’ve given each other respect and courtesy, and it’s worked out well here."
There are areas of Ohio that have not been addressed for when they might open back up, such many entertainment facilities, including movie theaters.