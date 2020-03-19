Local businesses band together to feed the community during coronavirus closings

While most businesses have been ordered to shut down during the pandemic, some businesses that are able to remain open are making sure to reach out to help in any way they can.
The Pony Keg in Lima will be donating food, sanitary items, and anything people might need that they aren’t able to get. Brad Wright, the owner of Pony Keg, says as a business owner who wasn’t affected by the orders from Governor DeWine to close, he feels like it’s his responsibility to lend a helping hand.
“I’m fortunate I’m still able to run," says Wright. "I’m still able to have money coming through, and still able to do everything that I normally do. There's other people that are not that fortunate, and we want to help them. Help maybe ease a little bit of the burden and help maybe ease their fears just a little bit.”
The owner of Fat Kid BBQ in Lima saw Wright’s efforts and decided to pitch in. Daniel Carnes and his wife parked their food truck outside of Pony Keg and gave away free lunches to children. The free lunch even included a cookie or cupcake donated by Sara’s Sweets who also decided to help out.
“We are here for the kids," says Carnes. "I used to drive a school bus, and a lot of times in situations like this, people don’t understand the impact that it has on kids. And today we’re out here for any kid that comes through here while supplies last, we’re giving them a free lunch too and we’re going to be doing that every day while we’re out.”
The giving doesn’t end there. Touch of Europe bakery also donated bread to give out to the families receiving food donations. In order to reach as many people as possible, The Pony Keg has created a website to sign up to receive a food donation at ponykeghelp.com.
Fat Kid BBQ will be setting up shop all over the area offering free food to kids every day. To see the next place they’ll be parked, visit their Facebook page.
The Owner of Pony Keg says he is welcoming donations of any non-perishable food items or monetary donations that will go toward the food.