Local church holds concert to honor our heroes

The Van Wert United Methodist Church had a night filled with music for their “Between the Notes” concert.

Heroes come in many forms, like a first responder, a nurse, or a veteran. This concert was to remember all the different heroes we see through song and spoken word. The lineup for the night featured multiple local artists performing a wide variety of musical pieces.

Paul Hoverman, the director of First Impressions & Worship Arts says, “It speaks to people’s hearts, music really does, and it touches them in a way that other things can’t, and we need this.”

He also says that he hopes a concert like this will kick-start more events in the future as they try to find some normalcy.

 

