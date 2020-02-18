Local community center starts Lunch and Learn to inform community on issues

Providing much-needed information on a variety of issues is the goal of a new “Lunch & Learn” at a Lima community center.
About a dozen people turned out for the Mizpah Community Center’s first community informational luncheon on Tuesday afternoon. The topic was health care coverage and home health options. Organizers hope that people will learn more about what is available to them when it comes to their health needs and being informed can save them a lot of time, energy and money.
Mizpah Director Mary Monford talks about the need for the program, “Because a lot of people don’t know what’s out there for them. A lot of people are paying more than they should for medicines or they don’t know about home health care or different activities that are going on in the community. We want them to be aware of what’s available in our community for them.”
The Lunch and Learns will be on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Mizpah Center (1802 S Central Ave. Lima, OH) There will be guest speakers, lunch, prizes, and fellowship. It is free and open to the public.