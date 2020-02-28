Local company talks second chance policies for employees

A well-known local business says it’s important to have a workplace drug policy in place and to consider giving second chances to employees who may slip up.
Tuttle Construction’s director of safety says they have a policy that includes a second chance to help employees get the help they need to overcome addiction. He shared this with other local business leaders at this morning’s chamber breakfast along with the importance their employees hold for the company. Businesses need to have a policy and to make sure everyone understands what it is and how it works.
Tuttle Safety Director Scott Sweeney says addiction could happen to anyone. “The statistics prove that it doesn’t matter who you are or what your class is or anything like that. Addiction can happen to anyone. There’s life struggles that people from all walks of life have. So the chance that they slip into something using some kind of substance is real for everyone.”
Sweeney says it’s also important for the company to have a good knowledge of what assistance is available in the community for someone with a substance addiction.