Local counties and cities prepare for arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine

Update: Around 9:30 Friday evening, the FDA gave the official green light for use of the Pfizer vaccine.
An FDA commissioner released a statement Friday morning, which says the agency has "informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance". The statement also says the Federal Drug Administration has notified both the CDC and “Operation Warp Speed” so they can execute their plans for distribution, which could begin as early as next week. The Putnam County Health Department and the City of Findlay are getting plans in place for when they receive their doses.
“If the doses come to Putnam County, we feel that many of them will come maybe in a week or two. I don't think that we will be in on that first shipment,” says Kim Riemen, Putnam County Health Commissioner. “We hear more every day, we learn more, and so we're just in conversations with our partners to determine what that will look like once we do get vaccines here at our county. But it’s a work in progress and will just continue to get information from the state and make our plans.”
“We will get a small allocation, we don't have the specific amount of this point,” says Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “We will be receiving them for our health care workers and long-term care facilities. The hospital, the health department, the emergency management agency, and myself are in pretty constant communication about what that's going to look like and certainly supporting that roll out of that pretty expeditiously.”
Governor Mike DeWine has previously said that Ohio could see the COVID-19 vaccine on December 15th.