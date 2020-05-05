Local dance boutique selling face masks to keep doors open

Many small businesses in the area have had to adapt to being closed, including Pointe of Joy, a dance boutique in downtown Lima.
With dance recital season being cancelled, Pointe of Joy had to come up with new ways to continue sales during what is usually one of their busiest periods.
A few of the boutique’s biggest suppliers have switched from making leotards and tights to making face masks. The owner of Pointe of Joy decided to help with distributing the masks and started selling them from her store.
Jennifer Velasquez, the owner of Pointe of Joy explains, “I’m very excited to be able to help the community in this way. To still provide this locally, and still be able to keep my small business going at this time. And to keep my family and friends healthy and safe as well."
The masks are available now by contacting Pointe of Joy at (567) 525-8325.