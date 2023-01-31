Local employers take part in Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum to discuss the ever-changing workforce

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum met to make sure they are meeting the challenges of an ever-changing workforce.

Nine local employers met with Rhodes State College to learn what direction their advanced manufacturing programs are heading. Local manufacturers offered insight into the skills and education they are looking for to meet a rapidly growing and changing industry. Rhodes state says these jobs are in high demand and the key is keeping constant communication to meet the needs.

