Local employers take part in Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum to discuss the ever-changing workforce

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State Advanced Manufacturing Forum met to make sure they are meeting the challenges of an ever-changing workforce.
Nine local employers met with Rhodes State College to learn what direction their advanced manufacturing programs are heading. Local manufacturers offered insight into the skills and education they are looking for to meet a rapidly growing and changing industry. Rhodes state says these jobs are in high demand and the key is keeping constant communication to meet the needs.
"How do we get students on that pathway to be ready for what they're expecting 5 years from now because that is a very fast thing? These demands come up fast and we don't have a lot of time to play catch up so it's important to plan ahead," said David Haus, dean of technology & liberal studies at Rhodes State College.
Manufacturers like GROB maintain a close relationship with Rhodes through their apprenticeship program and say the forum is a chance to provide further insight into their needs.
"Because of the number of apprentices that we do bring over here, we get to talk with them a lot about what's going on. This is just something where we get to have some more insight in what their future plans are and where things are going," stated Mark Reed, apprentice training supervisor at GROB Systems.
Rhodes says advanced manufacturing covers a wide range of students from students seeking degrees to others simply looking to upskill.
