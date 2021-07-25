Local excitement about Tokyo Olympics

With the scorching weather we’ve had lately, the Olympics are the perfect excuse for people to kick back in the air conditioning and watch some TV. I wanted to see what people got most excited about while watching the best athletes in the world compete against each other.
The first international Olympic games in modern history can be traced back to 1896. There were only a handful of events to compete in, some of them being track and field, weightlifting, swimming, and gymnasts. It’s no wonder that most people anticipate one of the longest running competitions in Olympic history.
“I’m looking forward to women’s gymnastics tonight, it’s my favorite sport to watch,” says Jill Ogle of Lafayette.
Haley Battista from Lima continues, “Them gymnasts. Got to see them gymnasts. They’re amazing. What they can do and how they do it is just amazing.”
Emily Reinhard from Fort Recovery also agrees, “I was a gymnast as a kid, so I always think it’s fun and interesting and exciting to watch the gymnastics.”
On the other hand, skateboarding is the newest sport to be seen at the Olympics, making its debut this summer. The young ones were especially excited to claim skateboarding as what they’re most excited about.
Jonny George says, “I think the skateboarding, because it seems really cool and in skateboarding they do cool tricks.”
His brother Ezra George continues, “I say skateboarding and whatever that BMX thing’s called because skateboarding is like the summer snowboarding and snowboarding is awesome in the winter.”
For some people, it’s not all about who wins either. The Olympics can bring a real sense of unity not only within the country, but within the world.
“I love the opening ceremonies,” says Ogle. “They’re usually artistic, and I love the parade of nations when they all walk in. Actually I have a really good memory, one time in college I watched an opening ceremony with a friend who was from Japan, and we were both cheering for each other's countries. It was just a really neat moment.”
Nevertheless, it is pretty awesome seeing the athletes representing and competing for our country take home the gold.
Jonny George says, “I guess I like seeing USA win. In basketball where USA smashes all the other countries.”
Battista says, “Gotta bring home that gold. Any time that we win, I feel a part of it even though I’m really not. Just because I watch, I feel like I’m part of the Olympics.”
You can tune into NBC to watch the USA hopefully “smash other countries” as Jonny George put it. To see the full schedule of events, you can head to nbcolympics.com.