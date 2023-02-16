Local expert speaks on ongoing concerns of East Palestine train derailment situation

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio villagers remain outraged by toxic train spill as the rest of the state begins to worry about environmental contamination levels.
It has been nearly two weeks since the 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern derailed in East Palestine, and a week and a half since emergency crews conducted a controlled release and burn of the five tanks containing vinyl chloride to prevent a further explosion. A week ago, the EPA claimed that air quality levels had returned to normal, and none of the hazardous chemicals had been detected in surrounding bodies of water. However, reports continue to circulate of headaches, irritated eyes, sick children as well as an unusual number of dead pets and wild animals worrying many Ohioans about the possibility of coming into contact with the hazardous chemicals themselves.
"The one that has gotten the most attention is vinyl chloride which is a flammable gas. There are I believe four tank cars filled with this material. It's a concern because it's flammable but it's also toxic and a carcinogen so it is the one that has been of the primary concern initially," stated Dr. Chris Bowers, Ohio Northern University chemistry professor.
While vinyl chloride might have received the most press, Bowers claims other chemicals could be a cause for concern.
"Not so much the vinyl chloride but a few of the other materials, but butyl acrylate and ethylhexyl acrylate are liquids. So they're just going to leak and go into the soil, go into the groundwater, go into the surface water. So it is known that they made it into some local streams that do also feed into the Ohio River. So then you have concern for people who not only have wells but also the Ohio River is a source of drinking water for cities downstream as well," added Bowers.
Since February 9, the United States EPA had been assisting Norfolk Southern and the Columbiana County EMA as they continue to monitor environmental safety. Bowers says that people can use water and air filters if they are concerned about the possibility of contamination.