Local family produces PSA songs about COVID-19

Typically, you don't really hear songs about staying six feet apart from someone or avoiding touching your face, but those and more have been the topic of the Anthony family's songs as they are creating PSAs for countries around the world.
The family collaborates with international artists often, but since many of those artists have no access to studios to create songs to inform people where they live, the Anthonys decided to pitch in and write these COVID-19 related songs.
They say that the response so far has been great. "These have been well received by leaders, by community people, by Christians and Muslims alike, so the songs cross a lot of boundaries," said Doug Anthony. "People are just generally grateful that someone would take the time and make memorable things, memorable songs, that remind them of good practices."
It's a family affair as Doug and Mary Lu, as well as their sons and daughter-in-law, have all had a part in the process. While the composing part of song-making is fairly new to the Anthonys, they are determined to keep creating songs that will help people in the long run.
"The need for the songs will not go away anytime soon," Doug said. "Once people can start getting back to studios and they get work done, and get out of their homes and get together with other musicians, we hope to keep continue to produce these and it’s really been the focus of our work this last month. We thought we were going to be laying back and doing puzzles and reading books, but we’ve been working day and night."
So far, five of these songs have been finished.