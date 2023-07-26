Local farmers provide update on corn and talk potential impact of heat wave

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The hottest air of the summer is arriving just as the corn reaches the critical pollination stage across west central Ohio.
Pollination is the biggest factor in the size of yield, and weather also plays an important role. Consecutive days of high temperatures combined with pockets of dry conditions could have a negative impact on some area fields. Farmers remain optimistic however that the heat won't have a major effect on what has been an ideal crop so far.
"For mine, I didn't get things planted quite as soon so they're a little bit behind, they're not quite pollinating yet. I think I'll be fine, but there are fields around that you see the tassels in. I think thankfully this is going to be a short duration as far as the heat," said Jim Hefner, Allen County farmer.
The OSU Extension says moisture is key during the current reproductive stage of the corn.
"The biggest thing will just be moisture levels. Hopefully, we've got some good moisture in the ground yet since we have those nice canopies now with the plants. Hopefully, that moisture is being retained in the ground and continue to help fuel that growth development in this reproductive stage that we're in right now," stated Nic Baumer, OSU Extension agriculture & natural sciences director.
With cooler temperatures returning next week, farmers remain hopeful for good yields this year.
"If things continue the way they have been the last month or two, I think we'll turn out alright," added Hefner.
The winter wheat harvest is nearly complete and local farmers are reporting excellent yields with one hundred to one hundred and twenty bushels an acre.