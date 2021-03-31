Local FFA students offering spring mower maintenance

In a blink of an eye the grass has turned green, it’s now growing, and mowing season has arrived.
Members of the Lima Senior High School Future Farmers of America are willing and able to help you get that mower ready for another season. As part of their “Supervised Agricultural Experience” project, three students are heading up a lawnmower maintenance day.
Senior FFA Vice President Zach Zweibel explains, “We get to work with our hands and go out into the community and use the skills we have learned in class. Not only to better the community but make sure we have the opportunity to earn degrees as well.”
A push mower will be a $40 fee and you can call to get a cost for zero turns and garden tractors. Pick-up and delivery are also available. To set up an appointment for mower maintenance, call 419-516-9732.