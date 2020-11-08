Local girl to compete for scholarships in the national pageant

A 7th grader from Perry Schools will be representing Lima in the upcoming National American Miss Scholarship pageant in Florida.
The National American Miss Scholarship Pageant isn’t your typical beauty pageant. In fact, it’s all about the inner beauty within the young girls. That’s why 12-year-old Kierra Woods is shipping all the way to Orlando to compete.
Kierra Woods, the National All American Lima City Queen says, “You learn a lot of confidence and you definitely learn how to get up on stage and really be yourself.”
Kierra started doing pageants just two years ago, and her recent feat of winning the Miss Ohio Pre-Teen Pageant is what gave her the golden ticket to compete in the National American Miss Scholarship. Woods is going with the hopes of bringing home some of their greatest prizes.
“You can win a whole bunch of different scholarships, a 2020 mustang, and you can win the title, says Kierra. “National American Miss Title.”
Woods wants to earn the People’s Choice Award where, people go online and vote for the winner. For $1, you can vote on the National American Miss Pageant website, where you’ll find Kierra under the Pre-Teen Division. Voting is open now and ends on the 26th.
Angel Woods, Kierra’s mom says, “We are very proud of her. No matter win or not win, just being able to get up there and do what she does, it’s amazing.”