Local golfers raise money for the American Cancer Society while honoring the life of Courtney Ehrnsberger

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Area golfers had the chance to hit the green for a good cause at Shawnee Country Club today.

The American Cancer Society held its annual Allen County Golf Classic helping fund cancer research and programs supporting cancer patients. The course saw a large turnout with both members and non-members given the chance to show off their best swing and enjoy a day of golf. This year's honoree was Courtney Ehrnsberger of Kalida who lost her battle with breast cancer at just 28 years old. The James Comprehensive Cancer Center at Ohio State was this year's presenting sponsor, and a growing number of local businesses help to sponsor the event.

"It definitely takes a village to pull off something. We have a great committee that helps put this on, but it's fantastic to see the golfers come out for something special. We tweak it to make everything special about the honoree, we have our pink flags for breast cancer. It's just a great day to celebrate Courtney," stated Cheryl Eddy, community development manager with the American Cancer Society.

The event wraps up this evening with a remembrance ceremony and live auction. Eddy says to book your spot as soon as possible to sponsor and participate in next year's golf classic.

